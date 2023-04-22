The Lyon County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase and creation of the “Sheriff’s App”.
Lyon County Sheriff Brad Pope says the free app can be downloaded onto phones and will be a great way to obtain information from the Sheriff’s Office, such as emergency events, who’s in jail, sex offenders in Lyon County, emergency management functions, notifications and general information.
The app is expected to launch in June.
This will allow the community to access information provided by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office outside of social media.