The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a possible child luring investigation.
Deputies say it happened on April 13, 2023 around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ranch Road and Vance Drive in Fernley.
The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20's to middle 30's, with dark hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a gray t-shirt, and blue pants.
Below is a picture of the suspect's vehicle that was caught on a nearby surveillance camera. Officials say he was driving an early 2000's, gray/blue Chevrolet pickup truck that has a quad cab.
According to the police report, the suspect tried to lure a pre-teen girl into his truck while she was riding her bike alone, but the pre-teen was able to get away.
The suspect was last seen driving east on Vance Drive.
Anyone with information that could help with finding the suspect or suspect's vehicle should contact Sergeant Julie Redmond or Sergeant Gabe Santos at (775) 463-6620 or send an anonymous tip to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case #23LY01601.