With the recent flood concerns and issues the Lyon County Sheriff's Office wanted to share information on their Code Red notification system.
Code Red is the system that we use along with Lyon County Emergency Management, to notify the citizens of Lyon County of emergency situations in a quick fashion.
Area residents can register through a link via Text Message Text LCALERTS to 99411 and you will receive the link to register.
The CodeRED system is an emergency notification service by which the Sheriff’s Office can notify residents and businesses by telephone or cellular phone of developing emergency situations.
The system is capable of sending messages to either specific streets, neighborhoods or the entire community.
When the system was implemented, it was programmed to call landline phones but residents can register to have their cellphones called by going to the following link:
A CodeRED message will have a caller ID 866-419-5000. They suggest you program this number in your cell phone as a “new contact” and use “CodeRED” as the contact name.
If you need to replay the emergency notification message, simply dial this number and you will be able to hear the message again. A message will usually begin, “This is the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message regarding…”
If your phone line is busy, the system will try two more times to connect. If your line is busy for an extended period and your calls do not forward to voice mail or an answering machine, after three tries, the system will stop calling your number.
There is also a Code Red app you can download to your phone. It will notify you of notifications in your area, as well as you will be able to see all active notifications nationwide.
More info here: Community Notification Enrollment (coderedweb.com)