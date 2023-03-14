Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * CHANGES...Increased winds and added blowing dust. * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas including US-395 north of Reno, I- 580 from south Reno to Carson City and US-95 near Walker Lake could see gusts above 60 mph. Waves 2 to 5 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust could reduce visibility at times to less than one mile. Lake waters will be rough and small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&