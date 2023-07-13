The Lyon County sheriff's Office is asking the public for any information on a missing person investigation.
Yerington resident Sir Charles Robert Lester, who also goes by Charles, was last seen in Yerington on June 20.
The missing man may be with or in contact with Las Vegas Resident Emory Garry pictured below.
If anyone has information on Lester's whereabouts, you can call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620.
You can also submit an anonymous tip though Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.