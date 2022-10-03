Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who was last seen on September 23rd in Fernley.
45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch's car was later found broken down off of I-80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but couldn't find him.
Deputies say evidence suggests Yoscovitch left on his own free will and there was no evidence of criminal activity related to his disappearance.
Deputies say he may in the Carson City or Reno area.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Erik Kusmerz.