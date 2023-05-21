The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a vandalism and burglary suspect.
The sheriff's office says deputies in Dayton responded to the Moundhouse area earlier this month for reports of vandalism and burglaries.
The person in the photo was seen walking on people's property and entering a trailer.
If you have any information about the person in the photo, you are asked to contact Deputy Soukup at 775-463-6600 or secret witness at 775-322-4900.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)