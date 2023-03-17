The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a high number of callers reporting a scam phone call from someone who is identifying themselves as a Sergeant with the Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says the scam caller is identifying themselves as Sgt. Christopoher Taylor and tells victims that they have failed to respond for jury duty.
As a result of missing jury duty, the scammer will then say there is an arrest warrant out for the victim that can be paid off via gift cards or by "selecting an option" over the phone.
The Sheriff's Office says these types of calls are scams and that they don't have an employee by the name of Christopoher Taylor.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)