The Lyon County Board of Commissioners will review proposals and make a selection for the Lyon County Solid Waste Disposal Franchise during the Thursday, March 2, 2023 Commission meeting.
Lyon County’s Solid Waste Disposal Franchise covers all areas of Lyon County except within the city limits of Fernley and Yerington.
The contract was previously awarded at the March 3, 2022 Commission meeting; however, a protest of the award was granted on April 15, 2022. The Board decided it was best to begin the process again and issued a new Request for Proposal (RFP) in November 2022.
The Commission meeting agenda also includes a public hearing on Lyon County’s proposal to exchange real property owned by Lyon County and real property owned by Central Lyon County Fire Protection District for the purpose of establishing a Mound House Community Center.
The complete agenda is posted online at www.lyon-county.org/Agendacenter or can be found by clicking here.
The Lyon County Board of Commissioners meeting begins at 9:00am on March 2, 2023 at the Lyon County Administrative Complex located at 27 S. Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting may attend in person at the Administrative Complex or attend via Zoom. A link to the meeting is provided on the agenda
(Lyon County)