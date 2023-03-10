The Board of Commissioners in Lyon, Douglas and Storey County have declared a local state of emergency seeking assistance from the Nevada Governor and state agencies during the current storms.
Douglas County's decision came amid a period of significant precipitation. With saturated soil and more rain and snowfall on the way, the County remains concerned about localized flooding.
“I support the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners’ decision to declare a local state of emergency,” Chairman Mark Gardner said. “The declaration allows the County to use our available resources to the fullest extent, while securing additional resources to help our community members prepare and respond to the current winter storm.”
Lyon County has activated an emergency operations center to respond to needs across the county. For flooding and weather-related concerns and assistance, citizens are encouraged to call (775) 461-3757 from 8:00am – 6:00pm.
In addition, Douglas County has activated an emergency operations center to more effectively respond to needs around the county. Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns.
Due to the need for emergency teams to assess the current and future flood repairs and damage from the Atmospheric River, Storey County has partially activated its Emergency Command Center. Additionally, to support the efforts and to secure access to federal resources for the response, the County Commissioners have signed a Declaration of Emergency.
The measures are to support the residents and the community.
The declarations have been submitted to the State of Nevada and will allow regional partners to speed up the delivery of resources, more effectively request additional resources, speed up recovery, and meet the needs of the community during a time of crisis.
(Lyon, Storey and Douglas County)