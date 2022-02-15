featured top story Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Mina Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MGN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Mina early Tuesday afternoon. The USGS says the temblor struck after 1:15 p.m. There's no immediate word of any injuries or damage. Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earthquake Magnitude Usgs Seismology Damage Mina Recommended for you ON AIR Currently in Reno 36° Mostly Cloudy36° / 30° 3 PM 38° 4 PM 39° 5 PM 39° 6 PM 38° 7 PM 37° Submit News Story We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest Videos 1:04 WCSD Receiving Funding to Help Recoup Pandemic Learning Loss Updated 46 min ago COVID Booster Shots Hit All-Time Low During Pandemic Updated 3 hrs ago 8:43 Today's Newscast Updated 7 hrs ago 0:32 Tuesday Morning Birthdays! Updated 8 hrs ago © Copyright 2022 KTVN, 4925 Energy Way Reno, NV | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.