A new project is expected to be built on the old Harrah's property in downtown Reno and developers say that major construction has started this week.
The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
When we first reported on this story back in 2020, officials told us the rent ranges could be around $1275 to $1700 a month.
We have reached out to developers to see when the project is expected to be completed, but we haven't heard back from officials yet.
We will update this story as we learn more.