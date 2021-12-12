Making Christmas Possible, Washoe County Foster Care Fundraiser

Several groups are coming together for the “Making Christmas Possible Benefit” fundraiser. Donations are being collected until December 15th, 2021 for local foster kids in Washoe County.
More than 800 children are in the care of the Washoe County Human Services Agency at a time (per the WCHS). Most are in foster homes.
This event is on December 15th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 295 Holcomb Avenue Suite 250, in Reno. There will be appetizers and wine served. All proceeds go to Washoe County Foster Care.
Contact Marika Moore to RSVP at MarikaMoore775@gmail.com.
Funds can be donated in the form of gift cards or check to Washoe County Human Services or you can pick a gift through the "Donate" option at www.bukit.com and they will have Santa deliver them. You can also donate online at www.haveaheartwashoe.us.
Bukit is a local business platform to purchase and deliver goods from local businesses of Washoe County.