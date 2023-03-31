Mammoth Lakes residents and property owners are being asked to take advantage of the current break in the weather and clear snow from their roofs, as well as from propane tanks, meters, regulators and service lines.
The Mammoth Lakes Fire Department (MLFD) says they've experienced excessive structural damage throughout town due to heavy snow, and MLFD personnel have been responding to an unprecedented number of propane incidents this winter.
Currently, crews from CAL FIRE San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Bishop Fire Department, Chalfant Valley Fire Department, Olancha Cartago Fire Department, Paradise Fire Protection District and Antelope Valley Fire Department are busy helping dig out fire hydrants and other critical public infrastructure.
(Mammoth Lakes Fire Department)