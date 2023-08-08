Nevada Health Centers' (NVHC) Mammovan is offering mammography screenings throughout northern Nevada starting August 10 until August 18.
They say that early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, the Mammovan continually travels through the state and stops in communities of all sizes.
NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. They accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
Dates, times and locations for appointments are listed below:
|Date
|Hours
|Location
|Thursday, August 10
|7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m
|Sierra Nevada Health Centers
3325 Research Way
Carson City
|Friday, August 11
|7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m
SanMar Corporation
|Saturday, August 12
|7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
Northern Nevada HOPES
|Monday, August 14
|7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m
|Lovelock Paiute Tribal
201 Bowean Street
Lovelock
|Tuesday, August 15
|7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
Fallon Tribal Health Clinic
|Wednesday, August 16
|7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
|Silverland Inn & Suites
100 N E Street
Virginia City
|Thursday, August 17
|7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m
|Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort
111 Country Club Drive
Incline Village
|Friday, August 18
|7:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort
To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1.
(Nevada Health Centers assisted in this report.)