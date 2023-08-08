Mammovan Photo 24x36
Nevada Health Centers

Nevada Health Centers' (NVHC) Mammovan is offering mammography screenings throughout northern Nevada starting August 10 until August 18.

They say that early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer. To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, the Mammovan continually travels through the state and stops in communities of all sizes.

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. They accept most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.

Dates, times and locations for appointments are listed below:

Date Hours Location 
Thursday, August 10 7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.mSierra Nevada Health Centers
3325 Research Way
Carson City
Friday, August 11  7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.m

SanMar Corporation
450 Ingenuity Ave
Sparks

Saturday, August 12  7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Northern Nevada HOPES
595 Bell Street
Reno

Monday, August 14  7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.mLovelock Paiute Tribal
201 Bowean Street
Lovelock
Tuesday, August 15  7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Fallon Tribal Health Clinic
1001 Rio Vista Drive
Fallon

Wednesday, August 16  7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.Silverland Inn & Suites
100 N E Street
Virginia City
Thursday, August 17  7:40 a.m. – 3:20 p.mHyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort
111 Country Club Drive
Incline Village
Friday, August 18  7:40 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort
111 Country Club Drive
Incline Village

To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1.

(Nevada Health Centers assisted in this report.)

Tags

Recommended for you