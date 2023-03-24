In a joint collaboration between the Lassen County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol, two people from Oregon were arrested earlier this month and are facing multiple drug-related charges.
On Friday, March 17 at approximately 7 PM, a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was issued for a SUV driving recklessly.
A CHP officer saw a similar matching vehicle traveling north on US 395 in the vicinity of County Road.
As the officer pulled in behind the SUV at a gas station in Janesville, he observed a male passenger exit the vehicle and walk into the gas station.
The officer approached the SUV and noticed that the ignition had been tampered with and pliers were being used to turn the car on and off.
The driver of the SUV was identified as Skylar Lowery of Albany, Oregon.
Police impounded the SUV due to the driver being unlicensed, and in the process of which, inventoried the contents of the car.
During the inventory, the CHP officer located what appeared to be a jar of large psilocybin mushrooms and a large quantity of pills that appeared to be either oxycodone or fentanyl.
Lowery was arrested for possession of illegal drugs and possession with the intent to sell due to the large quantity of drugs located.
The officer attempted to locate the passenger, who had entered the gas station, and learned that the passenger had fled out the back door of the gas station.
A BOLO was then issued for the passenger who had fled the scene.
The next day at approximately 1:25PM, a Lassen County Sheriff’s deputy responded to assist after CHP reported the male subject from the night prior was currently at the Janesville Chevron.
Upon contacting and attempting to detain the subject inside the store, he allegedly resisted, pushed the deputy, and ran out the back door of the store.
The deputy gave chase and caught the subject by an adjacent residence.
During a search, a small baggie of round blue pills and a separate baggie of a white crystalline substance, consistent with methamphetamine, were located in his pocket.
The round blue pills were believed to be either oxycodone or fentanyl pills.
The subject, identified as Asa Williams of Philomath, Oregon, was arrested and booked into the Lassen County Jail.
He was charged with Obstructing/Resisting a Peace Officer, Destroy/Conceal Evidence, and Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance.
(Lassen County Sheriff's Office)