A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone and leading deputies on a vehicle chase in Elko County Saturday.
On April 8, Elko County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in Kittridge Canyon for a reported stabbing.
While deputies were en route, it was reported that the suspect had fled the area in a tan Ford pickup truck.
Officers from the Elko Police Department noticed the vehicle traveling westbound near Idaho Street and attempted to make a traffic stop.
When the driver of the pickup did not pull over, a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit ended when the driver decided to crash into the main entrance doors of the Sheriff's Office.
Zachary Pawlik was arrested and charged with Felony Eluding Police, DUI, Domestic Violence with a Deadly Weapon, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Battery With a Deadly Weapon, Malicious Destruction of Government Property and multiple traffic violations.
The investigation is ongoing.