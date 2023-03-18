Sparks Police say a man was arrested after discharging and pointing a firearm at someone inside his home Saturday morning.
On Saturday, March 18 at approximately 8:12 a.m., officers responded to the front desk of the Sparks Police Department regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that had occurred that morning at approximately 4:40 a.m., in the 2800 block of Cintoia Drive, Sparks.
The reporting party advised her boyfriend, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Mundell, had returned home intoxicated after celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day.
A verbal altercation ensued when Mundell allegedly grabbed a firearm and fired a round into their bed before pointing the firearm at her.
Also in the residence was their two-year-old daughter who was awakened by the gun fire but was uninjured.
Officers arrived on scene, located the firearm, and related evidence.
It was discovered Mundell had fled the scene after the incident. After several phone conversations with Mundell, he returned to the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Mundell was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Constituting Domestic Violence, Discharging a Firearm Within an Occupied Structure and Child Endangerment.
(Sparks Police)