Reno Police say a man was arrested after contacting an undercover detective’s social media account and discussed wanting to engage in sexual activity with a young juvenile.
Detectives assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit initiated an investigation into Todd Cranmore after he contacted an undercover detective’s social media account and discussed wanting to engage in sexual activity with a young juvenile.
Police say the undercover detective then posed as a father with young children.
Through further conversation, Cranmore arranged to meet up with the father, so Cranmore could then perform sexual acts, with who he believed was the father’s 10-year-old daughter.
On Thursday, February 9, the regional HEAT unit, along with detectives from the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, arrested Cranmore when he arrived at a predetermined meet location.
Cranmore was charged with Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child under 14, Attempted Child Abuse, and Attempted Lewdness with a Child under 14.
This is an ongoing investigation and we are asking for anyone with additional information to contact HEAT at 775 325-6470.
(Reno Police Department)