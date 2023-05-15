Police have arrested a man they say tried to stab a woman in Sparks Sunday evening.
Police say when they arrived at the El Rancho home, they found the victim in the parking lot with non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital.
They say the suspect, James Scott was still inside the home, but they were able to take him into custody.
Police say the man and woman were in a relationship and Scott was armed with a large knife and threatened to kill the victim and witnesses.
The 60-year-old was booked into the Washoe County Jail on Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Obstructing charges.