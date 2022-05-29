The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they intercepted a vehicle burglar in the Washoe County Sheriff's Office parking lot after being released just a few hours before the incident.
Aidan Crowley, 21 years old of Reno, was arrested by Washoe County Deputies on May 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m. after they found him inside a vehicle in the Parr Boulevard parking lot.
The vehicle Crowley was found in did not belong to him and Deputies discovered an additional vehicle Crowley is suspected of breaking into.
Crowley had been released from the Washoe County jail just a few hours before this incident after previously being arrested for vehicle burglary on May 27, 2022.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle, a felony
- Attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, a gross misdemeanor
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)