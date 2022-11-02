A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley.
Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery.
Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of Sidehill Drive.
They say intelligence led investigators to believe the suspect was inside a nearby home and that's when deputies set up a perimeter and the SWAT and Hostage Negotiation team were called in to assist with the investigation.
Authorities say after many tries to get the suspect out, SWAT finally entered the home and took the suspect, Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr. into custody.
He was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and then later booked into the Washoe County Jail.
Garcia faces numerous charges including first-degree kidnapping, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and obstructing and resisting with use of a deadly weapon.
