Elko Police have arrested a driver after allegedly leading officers on a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
Police say officers noticed a driver who had an outstanding felony warrant, but when they tried to stop the car, the driver took off, near West Sage Street and Dotta Drive.
Investigators say the car reached speeds of around 60 miles per hour on residential streets and 105 miles per hour on I-80.
State troopers were eventually able to stop the car using spike strips.
Police say the driver, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Thompson of Elko, was taken into custody without any further problems.
Police also took a 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car into custody.
They say Mercedes Martinez, of Spring Creek, had an active felony warrant for her arrest at the time.