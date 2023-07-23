A man was arrested following an argument between neighbors in Sparks Sunday night.
Sparks Police responded to Churchill Green Drive around 6:20 Sunday night to investigate the dispute, according to a release from the Sparks Police Department.
Investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Scott Abel, allegedly threatened his neighbors and began to throw large rocks at them.
Abel also allegedly pushed a woman who was recording the incident and yelled racial slurs at the neighbor and their two small children.
After Abel was taken into custody, he allegedly headbutted an officer while he was handcuffed, causing minor injury to the officer.
Abel faces 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, a count of battery, a count of battery on a police officer by a prisoner, a count of breach of peace and a count of resisting and obstructing.