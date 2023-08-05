Sparks Police arrested a man Friday night for discharging a firearm into a home.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Los Altos Parkway at around 7 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired.
On arrival, they learned that one shot had been fired into an occupied residence but that nobody had been hurt, according to a release from the Sparks Police Department.
An investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old James Bartch, who was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and carry concealed weapon.