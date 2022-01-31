Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies today arrested Michael Trovatore, 51, for repeatedly attempting to have sexual contact with girls he knew were 13 and 14 years old.
The victims reported to deputies that on multiple occasions between Friday, January 28, 2022, and Sunday, January 30, 2022, Trovatore approached them at the North Valleys Regional Skate Park and attempted to convince them to participate in sexual activities.
The victims state they told Trovatore their ages and that Trovatore left the area – then he returned to where the victims were with prophylactics.
The victims state they began yelling at him in order to draw attention. The victims then took video and pictures with their mobile phones in order to provide information to deputies.
On Monday, January 31, Patrol Deputies located Trovatore and questioned him. Trovatore was arrested on three felony counts of Luring a Child Younger Than 16, and three felony counts of Unlawful Contact with a Child Younger Than 16.
Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC22-513.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)