A man was arrested Friday after allegedly breaking into a home in Virginia City.
A homeowner returned home Friday to find Robert Lynn Milgrim Jr. inside drinking alcohol he had found in the home, according to a release from The Storey County Sheriff's Office
Milgrim fled the home with the alcohol when the homeowner told him they were going to contact the Sheriff's Office, the release says.
Milgram was later located, arrested and booked into the Storey County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility on charges of burglary, stalking, trespassing and petit larceny.
Anyone with information in this investigation is urged to contact Storey County Deputy Dave Ranson at (775) 847-0959.