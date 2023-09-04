Sparks Police have arrested a man in connection with a double stabbing at Deer Park early Monday morning.
Police say the incident happened just before 1:15 a.m. at the Prater Way park.
Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Chistofer Rice knew both victims prior to the incident.
Authorities say both victims suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.
Rice was booked into the Washoe County Jail for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.