Sparks Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired case, near Rosemary Drive.
Police say they were called to the scene, off of Sparks Blvd. just after 5 p.m. on Monday.
Police say they determined that a gold-colored Subaru wagon was involved in the case, and that the suspect, David Maciel was a passenger.
Police conducted a traffic stop, and took Maciel into custody.
Police say there no were injuries, however, multiple cars and homes sustained damage.
Maciel was booked into the Washoe County Jail and now faces charges of:
*Assault with a deadly weapon
* Shooting into an occupied dwelling
* Shooting from a motor vehicle
* Possession of a firearm without a serial number
* Destruction of property
The investigation is ongoing and police say there's no threat to the public.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.