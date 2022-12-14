Police have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Sparks Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 46-year-old O'Neil Thomas Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around noon on Monday near Lincoln Way and McCarran Boulevard close to the northwest side of the Sparks Marina.
When police arrived to the scene, they say they found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Police are now saying that Thomas fired multiple rifle rounds at the victim and their car.
The unidentified victim's condition is still unknown at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.