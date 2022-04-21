A California man is in custody after a standoff with The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in Lemmon Valley.
Trent Kepford, 34 years old of Vallejo, California, was arrested in downtown Reno the evening of April 21.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office had Channel Way and Aquifer Way closed off while they searched that area for a suspect on Thursday.
Around 9:00 a.m., Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home on Channel Way in Lemmon Valley.
The victim said she was inside the home with her infant child and Trent Kepford was outside the residence.
When deputies arrived on scene, Kepford fled into the residence. Deputies on scene were able to assist the victim and her child out of the residence through a window. The woman and child were not harmed during the incident.
Deputies surrounded the residence and additional resources were summoned to the scene. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the incident and after several hours of attempting contact with Kepford, the residence was searched only to discover that Kepford was not inside the home.
At 4:00 p.m., Washoe County Patrol and K9 Deputies along with Detectives from the Regional Narcotics Unit responded to downtown Reno in reference to a tip that Kepford was spotted in the area.
Units searched the downtown area and located Kepford near 4th Street and Arlington Avenue. Kepford was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility and is facing these charges:
- One count of child abuse / neglect – felony
- One count of resisting a public officer – misdemeanor
- One count of attempted burglary – felony
- One count of assault with a deadly weapon – felony
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)