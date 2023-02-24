The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says they took a man into custody for a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week in Pahrump.
NCSO dispatch received a call around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, February 21 reporting that several gunshots were heard coming from a home in the 2000 block of East Basin Avenue.
When deputies arrived in the area, they located a 41-year-old victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before fleeing the residence.
NCSO SWAT responded and detained the shooting suspect outside the home.
Officers later found a 69-year-old man deceased inside the residence.
During the following investigation, Detectives determined that Moses Jacob Hoody, age 26, had begun firing several gunshots inside the home, injuring one man, and killing the second victim.
Hoody was arrested and booked at the Nye County Detention Center where he is currently charged with Open Murder, Attempted Murder and Battery with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, #5 or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.