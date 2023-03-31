The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested in Winnemucca earlier this week for attempted kidnapping and drug possession.
On March 27, 2023 at around 3:00p.m., an on-duty Sergeant with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was at the Bowling Alley, located at 777 South Bridge Street when a juvenile ran inside asking for help.
The juvenile told the Sergeant a man was trying to kidnap him and another juvenile.
The juveniles identified the male, 36 year old Benito Cantu, who was parked outside of the bowling alley, as the person who had been chasing them.
Based on the initial request for help, Cantu was detained and the subsequent investigation corroborated information that he had attempted to lure both children into his vehicle, and when they ran away he pursued them.
Based on this information, he was placed under arrest.
At the time of his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of controlled substances.
Cantu was transported and booked in to the Humboldt County Detention Center for violation of NRS 201.560.1B Lure or Attempt to Lure a Minor (2 counts), NRS 200.310.1 Attempted Kidnapping 1st Degree, and NRS 453.336 Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts).
(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)