Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a suspect wanted on domestic battery charges, including strangulation.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jacob Madden, fled the scene before deputies responded to a call on Sergent Street in Sun Valley on Thursday, August 10th, according to a post from the WCSO on X.
When deputies arrived they found a woman who was the victim of physical assault and strangulation.
Just less than a week later, on Wednesday, August 16th, WCSO deputies, K9 units and members of the Regional Crime Suppression Unit located Madden and apprehended him without incident.
Madden was booked on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false statement to obstruct, criminal contempt and failure to appear.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-3001 and refer to case #23-4114.
If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, you can access the following community resources:
- Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call or text 988
- Domestic Violence Resource Center: (775) 329-4150
- Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: (775) 322-3466
- Sierra Community House, Incline Village, 24-hour crisis line: (800) 736-1060
- Protection Order Help Center: (775) 328-3127