Placer County Deputies have arrested a man on gun and drug charges after someone originally called them to asking about California’s open-carry laws.
Deputies say on May 19th, a ‘concerned citizen’ called them about seeing a man with a gun walking around the Cobblestone Movie Theater in Tahoe City.
Deputies conducted a nearby traffic stop, where the suspect, 42-year-old Thomas Alexander of Oregon, was detained, allegedly showing them the loaded gun reported to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
They say a subsequent search of his car uncovered two more loaded handguns in the driver’s door pocket and a rifle with four loaded high-capacity magazines in the trunk. Deputies say under California state law, the specific rifle is considered illegal and its moving across state lines is a felony.
Additionally, deputies say they found several prescription bottles and numerous pills.
Also, they say that Alexander allegedly asked about the movie theater’s customer arrival times.
Alexander was arrested and now faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, illegal possession of a rifle, transporting the rifle, possession of a controlled substance and several other associated offenses.