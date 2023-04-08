Reno Police were responding to a shooting that broke out in the 6800 block of Sharlands Ave. just after midnight on April 5, 2023.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency aid was provided and the victim was rushed to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. That person's identity will not be released until their next of kin is notified.
Detectives pursued a person of interest and arrested Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto, age 25, on unrelated charges. Hernandez-Jacinto stayed in custody during the investigation.
On Saturday, April 8 detectives additionally charged him for murder with a deadly weapon while he was being held at the Washoe County Jail.
Despite an arrest being made, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. You can also contact secret witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or on secretwitness.com.