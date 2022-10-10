The Sparks City Attorney’s Office has announced that Jonathan Gomez-Gomez has been convicted of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense.
On the morning November 15, 2020, Sparks Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in Sparks related to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, the female victim indicated to officers that Gomez-Gomez, her then boyfriend and father of one of her children, had gotten angry about the fact that she had received a text message from an unknown number.
Gomez-Gomez checked the text messages on the female victim’s phone and when she took her phone back, an argument began.
The argument escalated to Gomez-Gomez grabbing the female victim by her hair and pulling her backwards and grabbing at her body causing scratches along her lower back, all in an attempt to get her phone.
Additionally, he attempted to force the female victim’s face towards her cell phone in order to unlock the cell phone, causing a deep scratch to her cheek.
The female victim was able to escape this initial altercation and began running down the hallway of the residence, and Gomez-Gomez chased her in an attempt to obtain her cell phone, and again pulled her backwards by her hair. When the female victim told Gomez-Gomez that she was going to call the police, he left the residence.
A Sparks Police Officer made contact with Gomez-Gomez via telephone that same day and set up a time to meet with him; however, Gomez-Gomez failed to meet with the Officer at the agreed-upon time and never reinitiated contact with the police. Therefore, several days later, the Sparks Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez-Gomez for the charge of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense.
On October 6, 2022, Senior Assistant City Attorney Mariah Northington represented the City of Sparks at Gomez-Gomez’s trial. At the conclusion of trial, the Honorable Jim Spoo found Gomez-Gomez guilty of one count of Domestic Battery, 1st Offense.
“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting victims of domestic violence,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan. “Our ‘End the Silence of Domestic Violence’ initiative is focused on protecting our community’s most vulnerable citizens and holding domestic abusers accountable. We will continue to use the office’s resources to prosecute and deter this behavior in our community.”
Gomez-Gomez was sentenced to 90 days in the Washoe County Jail, suspended for two years on the conditions that he spend two days in the Washoe County Jail, complete 48 hours of community service, complete 26 weeks of domestic violence counseling. He also must pay a $200 fine, additional court fines and assessments, a $35 Domestic Violence fee, and have no contact with the named victim.