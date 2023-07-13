40-year-old man Brandon Smith accused of three counts of Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14 and one count of Lewdness with a Child under 14 has been found guilty of all charges.
The case against Smith began in September of 2021, when the victim's mother reported to Sparks Police that her 13-year-old daughter told her that Smith had assaulted her when she was 5 or 6-years-old.
During the trial, Chief Deputy District Attorney Peg Samples spoke about how the victim had been struggling with what Smith had done to her as a child, and that the girl advocated for herself when she told Smith that he needed to tell the victim’s mother about it.
In text messages to the mother, Smith admitted to abusing the victim, and those text messages were admitted at trial.
Sentencing is set for 9/18/23.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are local and national resources available to help.
You can contact the Sexual Assault Hotline by calling (800) 330-0226 or texting “SASS” to 839863.
Crisis Support Services of Nevada is also available by calling or texting “988.”
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)