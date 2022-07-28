Sparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting near north McCarran and Pyramid Way Thursday night.
Police originally responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Sparks Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have you any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.