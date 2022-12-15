Nevada State Police have identified a Kansas man killed in a rollover crash east of Winnemucca on Monday morning.
Troopers say 69-year-old Michael Ward of Nashville, Kansas was speeding westbound on I-80 in wintry weather, when he lost control of a truck, went off the roadway, into the center median and then rolled.
NSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt. Ward later died at a hospital
A passenger was hospitalized for minor injuries.
If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753- 1111.