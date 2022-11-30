A man faces a third-degree arson charge after he was arrested in connection with allegedly starting a fire that damaged two cars.
Firefighters responded to the incident just before 11:45 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of 2500 Dickerson Road.
Thankfully, the fire did not spread to nearby buildings, but it did damage the two cars.
31-year-old Anthony Messman was also charged with multiple non-fire-related felony charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substances and domestic battery.
Coordinated units included: Reno Fire Department investigators, Washoe County Sheriff deputies, and multiple Reno Police Department officers from several different departments.