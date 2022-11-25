A man faces several arson charges after deputies say he intentionally set two fires, including the Joy Lake Fire this past August.
Deputies say 44-year-old Matthew Kimmens set the two fires near 3400 Joy Lake Road on August 14th.
The fires destroyed one home and damaged three others resulting in significant property damage.
During a joint investigation by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Unit and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, authorities say it was determined the fires were willfully and maliciously set.
On November 23, 2022, WCSO Detectives and K9 Deputies located and arrested Kimmens for the following charges:
* Arson 1st Degree (four counts)
* Arson 3rd Degree
* Arson 4th Degree
* Destruction of Property $5,000.00 or more (four counts)
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Detective Todd Williams at TAWilliamsJr@washoecounty.gov.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An investigation is underway after a 2.1-acre fire near Galena Creek on Sunday.
The fire was reported on Joy Lake Road around 4:35 p.m. on August 14, 2022.
Officials say one building was destroyed on Snow Flower Drive as a result of the fire.
⚠️UPDATE #JoyLakeFire. 80% contained, expect full containment at 6pm. PLEASE avoid area of Snow Flower Dr. Cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7U84neTMhK— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 15, 2022
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) regional administrator has authorized the use of federal funds for the fire.
At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek. The fire also threatened a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, power transmission lines, communications infrastructure and I-580.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue in conjunction with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire which could take several weeks.