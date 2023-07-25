A man wanted out of Iowa faces several new drug-related charges after he was arrested in Washoe County last week.
Deputies say they arrested 58-year-old Tony Hoffman after a traffic stop on I-80 east near Derby Dam. They say he's wanted on a felony drug warrant out of Iowa.
Deputies say inside the car, they found 454 grams of methamphetamine, 534 grams of suspected heroin, 5.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and two Ecstasy pills.
They say he also had a scale, several clear plastic baggies, brass knuckles, and a baton.
Hoffman was booked into the Washoe County Jail and now faces charges of:
* Fugitive Hold for Felony Warrant
* Trafficking a controlled sub greater than 400g x2
* Poss. of controlled sub greater than 42g x2
* Poss. of controlled sub less than 14g x2
* Poss. of a Dangerous Weapon x2
* Sale/Transport of a Controlled Substance x2