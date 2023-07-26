A man faces elder abuse and false imprisonment charges after he allegedly abused his live-in mother.
Washoe County deputies arrested 50-year-old Steven Door after deputies responded to 911 call at a home in Cold Springs on Tuesday.
While interviewing the mother, Deputies say they discovered that she had been had been abused by her son.
Door was booked into the Washoe County Jail and now faces charges of:
* False Imprisonment with the use of a deadly weapon
* Isolate older or vulnerable persons
* Abuse older or vulnerable persons.
“I’m extremely proud of the hard work and collaboration between our Deputies, MOST Team, and Victim Advocate.” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “Due to their efforts the safety, well-being and necessary resources were provided, and a senior citizen can feel safe in her own home once again.”
If you have any further information regarding this case, call (775) 328-3001 and mention case WC 23-3779.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)