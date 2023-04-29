The Elko Police Department says a man died after being struck by a train Saturday afternoon.
On April 28th at approximately 4:52 PM Elko Police Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of West Main Street and Hot Springs Road in the City of Elko for a report of a man that had been struck by a passing train.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Elko Police Detectives were called out and based on their preliminary investigation no foul play is suspected.
It appears that the man was walking westbound in between the railroad tracks approaching the area known as the “Transient Camp.”
The conductor believed that the man might have been listening to music, or had been distracted, because as the westbound train approached, he crossed in front of the train and was struck.
The man was identified as being a local member of the community, however, that information won’t be released pending notification of next of kin.
The Union Pacific Railroad Company is cooperating fully in this investigation.