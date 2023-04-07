On March 26th, Winnemucca Police are saying they responded to a call of a deceased man in a room at the Cozy Motel.
Police said when they arrived at the motel, they were able to confirm the man was dead. They identified the man that passed away as Ryan Johnson, 44, from Winnemucca.
Police are saying there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death is still pending.
Winnemucca Police are asking anyone with information about this death to call the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.