One man has been transported to the hospital after being trapped under the front axle of the vehicle that he is believed to have been driving.
Reno Fire Department says they were called to the scene at Bennie Lane to rescue him around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Reno Police Department, the driver committed a hit and run while driving under the influence. They say he then got out of the vehicle he was driving and was ran over by it.
The status of the injuries of the driver are currently unknown.