A man is in custody after he ran away from authorities through a Sun Valley neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say they were called to the scene about a man carrying a long rifle in the area, around 12:15 p.m. near E. 7th Ave, Tassel Dr. and Peach Ct.
When they arrived, they say the man ran away, and eventually up a tree.
Authorities talked him down and found an alleged crossbow with him.
They say the unidentified suspect was wanted on multiple warrants – he was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail.
As a precaution, an extra officer was stationed at Virginia Palmer Elementary School to ensure the suspect didn't go near the school.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.