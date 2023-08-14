Police say a man surrendered to authorities after he barricaded himself inside a hotel room inside Boomtown Casino early Monday morning.
Police say the unidentified man broke into the occupied room after an earlier confrontation with hotel security.
After they say he scaled the building he climbed balcony to balcony to the room he is inside currently.
Police say he surrendered around noon less than three hours after the incident began.
He'll be booked into the Washoe County Jail where he will face four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of home invasion.
Police say there's no threat to the public and the rest of the casino is open as normal.
If there's any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.