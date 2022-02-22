Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that injured one man in Carson City early Tuesday morning.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says the shooting happened just after 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North Curry Street and East Adeline – after a 2-hour standoff with a suspect who was believed to be burglarizing cars in the area.
Authorities say they were notified around 4:30 a.m. about a man possibly stealing catalytic converters from cars. When deputies on scene, they say the man, who was threatening, showed them an active lit torch, a machete, and a knife strapped to his wrist.
A standoff then ensued for approximately 2 hours while deputies tried to get control of the unidentified suspect with verbal commands.
A Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Crisis Team was on scene assisting. Deputies say the suspect remained agitated and aggressive. Then just after 6:45 a.m. they say the suspect charged at a neighbor who had just left his garage – and that’s when the suspect was shot.
The man was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno with serious injuries. No other injured were reported.
The deputy who fired at the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.
The incident is being investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and State Investigations Division.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any more information, contact the 24-hour Communications Center at 775-887-2677 (COPS) or the Investigations Division on Monday at 775-887-2500.