Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in south Reno Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred just after 7:15 a.m. near South Virginia Street and Brinkby Avenue.
Police say the unidentified victim is undergoing emergency surgery.
Officers are talking to a person of interest in the case.
Surrounding roadways may be temporarily closed while authorities investigate the scene.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness to 775-322-4900.